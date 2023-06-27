Nintendo has shared a new update for the 16.0.3 updateavailable since the beginning of May 2023. This is an update to the current version of Switches which doesn’t even require you to restart the console.

The information comes as always from the known OatmealDome dataminer, who revealed the detail via Twitter. As you can see below, the only new features introduced by this update to version 16.0.3 of Nintendo Switch are new words added to the list of prohibited ones.

Based on the above, some words designed to say “Hitler” in an alternative way have been added, such as “titler” or “hizzler”. Among the others blocked words there is also “TERF” (which we remember stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminism”).

OatmealDome remembers that the list of forbidden words it is not linked solely to vulgar or offensive terms, but simply to those words that Nintendo believes should not be used in a game context in which there may also be minors. Covid and “stoner” (stoner) are also part of the list of forbidden words.

As already mentioned, this update for Switch does not change version (remains at 16.0.3) and does not require a restart of the console. For details on the previous update, here are the changes.