During the Nintendo Direct held at E3 2021 the company unveiled a series of games that will arrive both this year and in 2022. Now, to try to better take stock of the situation, through the official Twitter account the big N has compiled a practical infographic that shows all games coming out in 2021 broken down by period.

In these six months, several games such as Myitopia, Bravely Default II is Pokémon Snap to name a few. However gamers this summer can look forward to games of the likes of Legend of Mana, Monster Hunter Stories 2, No More Heroes 3 is Mario Golf Super Rush.

As for this fall, perhaps one of the most anticipated games is Metroid Dread, announced just at E3 this year by surprise. Followed by Sonic Colors, WarioWare Get It Together and Guiardians of the Galaxy which will arrive on the hybrid console through the cloud. In winter, upcoming games include Pokémon Shining Pearl and Shining Diamond, just to name a couple. Without delay we leave you to this very useful prospectus.

These are just some of the games for #NintendoSwitch coming in 2021 and beyond! Which ones will you play? pic.twitter.com/d0WRmzStTa – Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) June 22, 2021

As we can see, we can’t forget the titles coming next year: among them, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Splatoon 3.