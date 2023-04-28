













Switch loses exclusive: Live a Live is now available on PlayStation and PC

As we already mentioned, live to live is an HD-2D RPG that revives a video game from the 16-bit era and was directed by Team Asano, who worked on video games like Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default II, and Triangle Strategy.

live to live offers players the freedom to explore eight different stories with eight different characters, each set in different time periods ranging from a prehistoric era to the Wild West and beyond.

This remake has a unique and highly strategic battle system called “checker battle system”. Additionally, players can enjoy mastering a wide variety of different game mechanics in each chapter, such as stealth, suspense, and trap placement.

Users can tailor their gaming adventure to their preferences; The episodic story format gives them the freedom to complete each chapter from start to finish in the order they choose, or even play a bit of each chapter in parallel.

If you feel like trying it, you can take a walk around the PS Store either Steam to download a demo and if you like the game you can transfer your progress to the final game.

How much does Live A Live cost on the PlayStation Store and on Steam?

Very good, if it happens that you already got excited about the launch of live to live on other platforms beyond the Nintendo Switch, we tell you how much it can cost you if you buy them, either in the PlayStation Store or, failing that, through Steam.

Steam – 800 MXN (brings a 20% discount and is verified to run on Steam Deck)

PlayStation Store – 49.99 USD (includes PS4 and PS5 versions)

The options are there. Excited for the arrival of this title on other platforms?