Although Nintendo Switch It is almost on its way out due to the changing technological generation, there are still fans who want new variations of this console, and this has been seen by fans who want to get their hands on the version Lite but with an OLED quality screen. This has led some enthusiasts to carry out experiments, which so far have already made progress that can be described as acceptable.

The user Taki Udon He has given good news about his work, showing in a video that he has already been able to get the system dedicated only to the portable part working but with the benefits of the top quality screen, although it can be seen that there are still some details missing, since the glass is not very well placed and some cables can be seen sticking out. However, he mentions that these are minor details and will be corrected soon.

Here is the video:

Here is the description of the console:

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more compact and affordable version of the Nintendo Switch hybrid console, released by Nintendo in September 2019. Unlike the original model, the Switch Lite is designed exclusively for handheld play, meaning it cannot be connected to a TV. It’s ideal for gamers who prefer to play on the go and don’t need the functionality of connecting their console to a TV. It’s also an excellent option for those looking for a more affordable portable gaming console.

It is worth mentioning that this is intended to demonstrate that it is possible to create such a console, but the user does not intend to sell mods or anything similar.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It would be nice to have a final model of the console with this type of screen, but with the confirmation of the golden Zelda, it is likely that this version will definitely be the last.