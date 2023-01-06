The big N It is wearing long tablecloths because the performance of its hybrid console has been spectacular and it shows no signs of exhaustion despite the fact that it will celebrate its six-year anniversary on the market next March and has managed to monopolize a bookstore with thousands of games in both physical and digital formats.

During 2022, nintendoswitch managed to distribute around 21 million units, to reach a figure close to 119 million throughout its business cycle, dethroning gameboy Y PlayStation with 118 and 117 respectively, making it a historic milestone due to multiple successful decisions.

The wide range of hardware allows any consumer to purchase the Nintendo Switch model that suits their needs, making it easy to have a standardized platform to enjoy all available titles. In the same way, the regional non-restriction has been a true success to which Nintendo it was refused for several decades.

Although the platform in question does not have the technical capabilities of other systems on the market such as playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X|Shas been able to take advantage of cloud technology to run games that could not be done locally, as is the case with the Kingdom Hearts saga or some Resident Evil installments.

The Japanese company has also forgotten about the excessive control related to the censorship and has allowed its brand new console to have material for all ages and an endless number of genres, making us forget the idea that it is a device only for children, but that it can also satisfy gamers cult.

Nintendo Switch Onlinethe subscription service, has also served to welcome retro games and expansions that have been added gradually, however, there is no defined periodicity on which dates there will be additions and they are usually announced by surprise.

This year looks quite promising for Nintendo Switch, as it will welcome the spectacular The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and other interesting titles like Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Y Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collectionpredicting that commercial performance will be relevant and sustainable in the following twelve months.

Despite the successes of the Nintendo and the commercial success that is Nintendo Switch, there are still some tasks to be resolved that without objection will positively impact both criticism and the company’s finances. For example, some controls are missed joy con with higher quality that minimizes the failures of the drifting.

Likewise, a facelift to the On-line shop it would be very welcome to adapt to current trends and customization as they do PlayStation, Steam Y Xbox. Undoubtedly, the incursion of some kind of achievements or trophies, but above all, the return of the virtual console that so many hours of fun offered on Wii U.

nintendoswitch It has become a phenomenon, far exceeding the mark it established at the time. Wii and it remains to be seen if it will manage to establish itself as the best-selling platform in history. To date, such a position is held by Playstation 2 with 158 million units sold and is followed by Nintendo DS with 154. The difference of 40 million could eventually be achievable depending on how much more the hybrid console’s life cycle can be extended.

Twitter | instagram | twitch: @iamjosecelorio