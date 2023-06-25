As most of you know, Microsoft is currently in litigation with the Federal Trade Commission (ftc extension) of the United States of America for the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Obviously the whole discussion is related to the problems of competition with the big video game companies, namely Sony PlayStation. Nintendo should also be included in the speech but according to the FTC Switch is not a serious competitor for the two companies mentioned.

According to The Verge, the FTC has tried to argue that Switch is “very different” from Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 – suggesting that it’s not part of the same market by comparing its technical capabilities, while also talking about the frame rate and making a comparison in terms of GPU teraflops.

The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, doesn’t seem to agree and points out how it is “incorrect” for the FTC to state that “Nintendo is not a competitor” when it still occupies the same industry and even hosts the same (and similar) third-party content. Essentially, the FTC is arguing that Nintendo won’t be impacted by the acquisition like PlayStation.

The consoles Nintendo have always occupied their own space in the market, offering very different hardware than those of Microsoft and Sony which have followed the same type of approach in recent years. However, this does not mean that Nintendo is not a top-level competitor for the other two companies and the number of Nintendo Switches sold to date demonstrates how the public invests a lot of money in the products of the big N.