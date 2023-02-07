Nintendo has updated the ranking of “Million Sellers” Of Nintendo Switchor the most successful first party games of the console that have sold at least one million copies, thanks to which we learn that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they totaled 20.61 million copies in the launch quarter, immediately placing in seventh position. They are currently the fourth best-selling pair of games in the Game Freak series and we are still in the early stages of their life cycle on the market.

Below is the ranking of the “Million Sellers” of Nintendo Switch:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 52.00 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 41.59 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 30.44 million Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29.00 million Pokemon Sword and Shield – 25.68 million Super Mario Odyssey – 25.12 million Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 20.61 million Super Mario Party – 18.79 million Ring Fit Adventure – 15.22 million Pokemon: Let’s Go: Pikachu / Eevee – 15.07 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 14.75 million Pokémon Arceus Legends – 14.63 million Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 12.44 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 10.83 million Splatoon 3 – 10.13 million Mario Party Superstars – 9.38 million Nintendo Switch Sports – 8.61 million Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 6.12 million Mario Strikers: Battle League – 2.47 million Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 1.81 million Bayonetta 3 – 1.04 million

Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokémon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the last quarter has placed another 6.66 million copies worldwide, reaching a total 52 million copies sold in the world. It therefore remains firmly at the top of the best-selling games, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo also mentions the excellent results of Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports, both launched during the current fiscal year, which totaled 10.13 million and 8.61 million copies sold respectively. Bayonetta 3 has slightly exceeded the ceiling of one million copies sold, but it is still an excellent result considering that we are still talking about a relatively niche title.

Today the big N also announced that Nintendo Switch as of December 31, 2022 totaled 122.55 million units and almost a billion games sold.