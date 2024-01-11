Even though he nintendo switch It is one of the most popular consoles of the moment, a new report has revealed that multiple first party games of this piece of hardware have begun to be scarce in the United States. Thus, It has been pointed out that this is one of the reasons that indicates that the successor to the Switch is already on the way.

According to My Nintendo News, 17 Switch games have become somewhat rare in the United States. Here we find titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Engage, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and more. This is the full list:

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (2019)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Metroid Dread

Kirby Star Allies

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Engage

Yoshi's Crafted World

WarioWare: Get it Together!

Nintendo Switch Sports

Super Mario Odyssey

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Mario Strikers: Battle League

It is important to mention that At the moment there is no official information on the reason for this shortage. Some have mentioned that Nintendo has stopped producing copies for these titles, since a Player's Choice or Nintendo Select version of these games is already on the way. Considering that these are games with more than a million copies sold, it makes sense that the Big N offers us the same, but at a lower price and with an additional label, something that we have already seen in other generations, but not yet in the Switch.

However, there are others who mention that Nintendo has made these titles scarce. to focus on the production of the Switch 2, a console that, supposedly, would reach our hands this year. Of course, at the moment there is no official information that can support this theory. Regardless of the reason behind this shortage, it is clear that getting any of these 17 titles will become very difficult in the future, or at least these versions. On related topics, the launch month for the Switch 2 is filtered. Likewise, more games will come to Switch Online.

Editor's Note:

I hope this means that Nintendo is thinking about bringing back Player's Choice or Nintendo Select. Having these games in a cheap and accessible way would be a nice thing. However, it is also very true that these titles have already become somewhat rare, especially Fire Emblem: Three Houses. I just hope resellers don't abuse this too much.

Via: My Nintendo News