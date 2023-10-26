As is already known, Nintendo Switch is a very popular platform today, and therefore, almost all independent developers have the opportunity to launch their games on the platform and thus reach a massive audience. However, there are products that do not meet the launch standards despite having been approved, and one of those titles has been permanently removed from this hybrid console.

A game known as Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator, which consists of driving a car like other simulators of the style, only its innovative element was driving under the influence of alcohol. That did not please Nintendonot so much because of adult themes, but because they were deceived when saying what its classification was.

This has caused the video game to be removed from the digital store, meaning that people cannot buy it or download it again on the console, but the developers are already in a claim process for a change to be made in the classification. . This is with the aim of putting it on sale again, it is not the first time this has happened with this type of production, so the process should not take that long.

Recently another game on Switch was also removed but by sonysince the game was a kind of plagiarism to The Last of Us, but in the end it had sufficiently different material so that it was not considered a copy. So there really was no monetary consequence for those who developed the work.

Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator It is available on other platforms.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: This shows us that omitting details is not always positive, so we must always go with the truth. Of course, they still have the possibility of being saved if Nintendo accepts the proposal to modify the classification.