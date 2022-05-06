It is a fact that the Switch It is one of the most successful consoles of the moment. With more than 100 million units sold globally, this platform has the potential to become one of the best-selling in history. In which this happens, it was recently revealed that the Switch has surpassed the sales of the PS4 in the United States.

According to VGChartz, who are in charge of providing information related to the sales of games and consoles, the Switch already has more than 35.61 million units in the United States. By comparison, the PS4 has sold 35.25 million in the same country. Considering the hybrid platform hit the market in 2017, and the PS4 in 2013, this isn’t just a win in numbers, but in timing as well.

Nevertheless, the PS4 and its 116.97 million units overall continue to outperform the Switch with its 107.19 million consoles globally. Considering the pace of the Nintendo console, it would not be surprising to hear that this platform surpassed the last generation of PlayStation at the end of this year, or throughout 2023.

On the other hand, it is also mentioned that the PlayStation 5 has about 19 million units sold worldwide, while the Xbox Series X | S has more than 14 million. Let’s remember that both platforms suffer from production problems, although Microsoft has managed to solve this problem better than its competitors.

In related topics, the Switch version of Genshin Impact has not been cancelled. Similarly, Nintendo gives several tips to take care of the Switch battery.

Editor’s note:

The Nintendo Switch is a great console, full of quality experiences. During the pandemic, one of the reasons why this platform was a success is not only due to Animal Crossing: New Horizonsbut to its availability in stores, something that the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S did not achieve at the time.

