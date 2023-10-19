We are one week away from another year of Halloween finally being celebrated, and that means that horror games are going to be the order of the day, starting with some digital stores as are the usual ones in the PC world. On the other hand, on consoles, Nintendo has started with these celebrations in the eShop with all kinds of titles, but obviously, there is an emphasis on horror experiences.

Here we put some of the offers that you cannot miss:

– Alan Wake Remastered: $14.99 USD

– Alien Isolation: $14.99 USD

– Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition: $22.74 USD

– Darkest Dungeon: $9.99 USD

– Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse: $34.99 USD

– Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective: $19.99 USD

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach: $29.99 USD

– Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures: $11.99 USD

– Resident Evil 4: $9.99 USD

– Signalis: $15.99 USD

It is worth mentioning that there are many more games available within the catalog, so we invite you to consult it carefully, as there are certain gems that horror lovers will want to have in their digital collection. In fact, some of these titles do not reach those discount figures, not even at the stage in which they are supposed to be at low prices, especially in the summer season.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Many offers that are worth checking out, so you will have to do a good exploration of the Nintendo digital store. Resident Evil for 10 dollars is of course a must-see.