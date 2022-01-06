Famitsu was able to collect all the sales data of the last year in Japan, relating to the new consoles (PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X | S duo) and of course Nintendo Switch, the absolute dominatrix of the market.

The data refer to the period from 28 December 2020 to 19 December 2021, and see the hybrid console reach 5.3 million units sold, in practice five times higher than the sales of the rest of the consoles. In fact, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and 3DS, remain stuck at 1.1 million total units.

But the figures go into more detail, with the PlayStation 5 being sold 942,798 times, well ten times more than the Microsoft consoles, standing at 95,598. Indeed, the US consoles are overtaken by the older generation Sony console, PlayStation 4, with 103,786 units sold. The Xbox issue is explained by the difficulty of being appreciated in a very traditional country, never managing to break through. Phil Spencer, however, has promised large investments in this regard but we would have to wait a long time to see the results.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz