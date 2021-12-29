The tech industry has been through a tough time over the past 18 months. Between the pandemic and the shortage of components, supply problems were very evident.

Whether it’s the new generation of consoles or hard-to-find computer parts, it seems the problems aren’t going to end anytime soon. Nintendo, for a long time, it seemed to have avoided the worst, but now even the Japanese gaming giant may not be immune to this chip shortage.

The company announced in November that it was expected to cut production of Switch due to chip shortages, but even that didn’t stop the company from selling over a million units in November alone. However, the president of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa announced that the supply of Switch consoles may begin to stagnate in 2022 due to a shortage of components.

The company has already done everything possible to meet the demand for the console in the American and European markets during the holiday season. In these areas, where supply chain problems continue to wreak havoc, Nintendo has had to coordinate the delivery of its inventory by air and rail, which is unlikely to work as a long-term solution if global supply problems persist.

Source: Gamepur.