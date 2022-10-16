Razer announced the Razer Edge, a platform some see as competition for Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck.. That was within the framework of Razercon 2022 and the one who presented it was Richard Hashim.

This executive is the director of the company’s mobile and console division, which over the years has sought to enter the market with an accessible portable platform for gamers.

The idea behind this system is that it is an all-in-one experience, which will offer connectivity through 5G and WiFi.

When will this platform be available? It does not yet have a precise release date but Razer revealed that it will be in January 2023 and the first region it will arrive in is North America.. This system is the result of the collaboration between Razer and Qualcomm. Only then did it come true.

The Razer Edge uses a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip array to run, which is a different technology than the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

It also has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and 144Hz. This ensures sharper colors, a good level of contrast, and proper display to the sides. This will benefit battery life but there are no concrete details.

When will the Razer Edge cost and how does it compare to the Switch and Steam Deck?

One of the key aspects of the Razer Edge, like other platforms, is the price. As revealed there will be two presentations, one for $399.99 with Wi-Fi and another for $499.99 with Razer Hammerhead True Wireless headphones.

At the current exchange rate, the first is priced at more than $8,000 Mexican pesos, and the second at more than $10,000. At the moment the 5G version is not known but it will surely be more expensive.

The price of the most basic model of the Razer Edge is slightly more expensive than that of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, which costs $349, but it is on the level of the basic Steam Deck, which costs $399.

It is necessary to wait for more specific details from Razer about this new device, and especially its availability in regions such as Latin America.

