For the first time in the history of gaming consoles, Sony has decided to increase the price of PS5, its current generation console. A move that is certainly controversial, for a product that is difficult to find and often overpriced, in a period where most players have to pay maximum attention to their expenses.

The public he did not react very well to this fact and the other companies are trying to figure out how to move, also in order not to antagonize the public. In recent times, however, official statements have been popping up that the price of consoles and services could increase: we have heard this both from Microsoft (which in some markets is already raising the price considerably) and from Nintendo.

The latter is the one that could arouse more clamor, given that we are talking about years old hardware (the first model is from 2017), which over time has not particularly dropped in price, but has proposed a much cheaper solution, the version Quarrel.

Standard, OLED and lite switches, in order

Switch it is also the weakest console in terms of hardware and for years now we have been discussing the arrival of a “Pro” model that allows you to support third-party products without huge sacrifices.

A price increase on a console of this type might seem foolish and perhaps it is, but at the same time we believe that it wouldn’t have much effect on salesassuming to always remain around the € 50 increase.

We also consider that the price increase should be calculated not so much on the recommended price, but on the actual average price of the console and its offers. The stocks of Switch have never reached the critical levels of those of PS5 and Xbox Series X, so retailers could not impose the list price and cancel every promotion: on balance, even with a € 50 increase, it would not be impossible. find a Nintendo Switch for around € 300 and a Lite model for € 240 and an OLED for € 380. The gamer advantage is that the Switch is a family of consoles and there are various options for various pockets.

Then there is a much more important factor that makes us believe that Nintendo Switch would not suffer too much from the price increase: the Nintendo players themselves. As you well know, exclusive in-house Switches tend not to drop much in price. Ten or fifteen euros discount is often the maximum that can be expected even after many months or even years, in stark contrast to the strategy of Sony and Microsoft.

The reason? Nintendo wants maintain the value of their games and he knows very well that players will pay a high amount even after a long time: the huge sales of his exclusives prove it. This, in our opinion, will also have an effect on consoles.

Nintendo Switch is a beloved console, which features high-level games and many of them are part of historical sagas. Raising the price would be an unpopular move on the internet, but overall it wouldn’t have a real negative impact.

