This is Black Friday week and more and more companies are confirming that discounts and promotions are coming. Now, Nintendo Italy also confirms via Twitter that there will be a series of promotions on the Nintendo eShop. Precisely, i Black Friday Sale 2022 they will start this Thursday, November 17th.

The information was shared via Twitter, where Nintendo Italy wrote: “Black Friday is around the corner, but if you’re looking for offers, there’s no need to wait: the Black Friday eShop Sale starts this Thursday!”. In support there is a simple image that reads “Black Friday Sale”.

Obviously this is an excellent opportunity to get your hands on many games in digital format for Nintendo Switch. Discounts are currently unknown, so we don’t know how many products are discounted or how much discount you can expect.

Surely the special watchdogs of the fans will be the first party exclusive games from Nintendo, which are rarely offered on offer. It might be a good time to add some high-end games to your library at a bargain price. We also remind you that purchases allow you to obtain gold points that can be spent to obtain small discounts.

Tell us, which games would you like to find on sale with the Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Sale?

Finally, we remind you of the exact dates of the Amazon Italy Black Friday 2022 discounts.