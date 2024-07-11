It seems like a joke, but it’s been just over seven years since it was launched Nintendo Switch aThe market has been on the rise ever since, and it has remained relevant ever since thanks to its ability to make its way, whether with third-party versions of games that are surprising due to the low power of the console or with exclusives from the company that have complied with all the rules. In fact, if you do the math, it can be considered the device that has had the longest lifespan without having to be replaced.

Since its departure, the March 3, 2017, 2,687 days have passed without the arrival of a console that we can consider as the step forward, meaning that the lifespan has officially surpassed the previous longest-lasting, the Famicom (2,686 days). Well, games have even been released on it when it had already arrived. Super Famicom with mind-blowing titles like Ssuper Mario World, Or better, Super Mario Bros. 4 in the Japanese lands.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s next console has not yet been announced, it was only confirmed that this revelation would arrive at some point in the fiscal year. 2024 which ends in March of 2025and there are still games to come out like Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and the relaunch of Donkey Kong Country Retruns. Let’s not forget also that there are pending titles from third parties like the next one Professor Laytonwhich still has no confirmed release date.

It is possible that the record of Nintendo Switch remains in force for a long time, given that at this time it wants to aim to become the best-selling of the Japanese company itself, since it is dangerously close to the DSthis with interesting strategies such as more special editions that will make fans add one more to the collection. The strategy is summarized in the gold-colored Lite of Zelda which has surprised children and adults alike, who are dying to have it in their hands.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: The popularity of the Switch has only grown in recent years. We’ll have to increase that number by purchasing the special edition of Zelda.