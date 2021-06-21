After a few days of waiting and after receiving complaints from many players, last week Nintendo shared details on how to deal with the error caused by the update of Nintendo Switch to version 12.0.3.

The information was offered by the Nintendo support service and relates to the error code 2123-1502 that appears to many users when the connection with the company’s content distribution servers fails, interrupting or even not starting the download of the software that you are trying to download from the eShop.

Now, according to Nintendo’s maintenance schedule on its official website, a network maintenance was carried out on June 20 and it appears that this fixed error code 2123-1502, at least according to some reports shared on Twitter by players. Some users have shared that the games they had download problems with last week can now be downloaded without any problems.

Error code 2123-1502 has been fixed by Nintendo applying a server side update

Source: https://t.co/slmeUP0AvJ – ??? (Quinn) ???? ????? (@RealCelticGamer) June 19, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

After nearly 2 weeks? and with absolutely no public comment or discussion on the matter? Nintendo * appears * to have resolved Switch Error Code 2123-1502, at least in my experience. It? S nice to be? Normal? again, but Nintendo? s handling of the crisis still deserves criticism. – Pete Skerritt (@PeteSkerritt) June 20, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

@NintendoUK have nintendo sorted it out coz I’ve got the new update 12.0.3 and I’ve been downloading games and updating them and the error code 2123-1502 has not been stopping it – Sam Maddox (@ SamMaddox12) June 20, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

According to Nintendo’s upcoming maintenance schedule, the company will also fix an issue with the “distribution of update data” on June 29, 2021.

Source: Gamasutra