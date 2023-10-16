In recent weeks, rumors have been launched quite strongly around the supposed Nintendo Switch 2, a video game console that until now has not been revealed in any official way, not even a confirmation that it is already being developed. And now that the issue has been fading little by little, it seems that people refuse to let the issue end up being forgotten.

The new reports from the insider known as Shpeshal Nickmention that despite what others said previously, the new console Nintendo It wouldn’t have any slot that fits the switch that we currently have. This would mean that it will not be backward compatible, at least with the physical part, it remains to be said if the same is going to happen with downloads from the eShop.

However, we are only talking about one console model, given that previous rumors have talked about one that has a physical option and another digital, a strategy more or less similar to the one they already have. Xbox and PlayStation. That may mean in some way that Mario’s house has among its data the number of users who have chosen to buy on the eShop to have to go to a store.

It is worth mentioning that for now the information should be taken with a grain of salt, after all these are rumors coming from supposed sources. Even if all this were true, an official look would be months away. It has been emphasized for weeks that the company wants to continue giving impetus to switchmentioning that there are games planned until the end of the fiscal year 2024that is, in 2025.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t think this information ends up being reliable, since betting on two models would not be a good idea to make it known. But well, we’ll see what happens in the next few days.