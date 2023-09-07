We continue to talk incessantly about Nintendo’s next console: the “new” Switch could be close to the announcement according to some rumors provided by Eurogamer.

The site reports that, during the Gamescom 2023a closed-door meeting would have been held where a prototype of the new Nintendo console would have been shown: the title used to test its power would have been an “enhanced” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

We have no further details regarding this alleged “secret” demonstration where one of the flagship titles of the Switch would have been technically enhanced to the point of showing shareholders the charm of the next generation of Nintendo.

There is no doubt, however, that something is boiling in the pot: the new generation of consoles is now in full swing and Nintendo Switch is now close to completing the beauty of 8 years, far too many for a console that aims to be competitive beyond the exclusives.

According to recent reports, the new console is expected to hit the market sometime in the 2024: this also goes hand in hand with the “suspicious” speech that Aonuma held regarding the future of the Zelda series in a recent interview and with the rumors that see Metroid Prime 4 as the last great title for Switch.