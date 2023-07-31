Nintendo would have already delivered the development kits to some important partners, as indicated by an authoritative source. The first details on Switch 2.

New rumors about Nintendo Switch 2, the next console of the Big N which, according to rumors and speculations, would be arriving very soon. According to the latest information leaked on the net, the heir to the hybrid made in Japan would be destined to come out as early as 2024. As proof of this, the fact that Nintendo has already delivered the development kits to some partners.

When is Switch 2 coming out? —

As he relates VGC extension, who claims to have spoken to “multiple people with knowledge of plans for Nintendo’s next-gen console”, the launch would be scheduled “during the second half of 2024”. This is because he would like to “make sure he has ample stock available on day one and to avoid the kind of shortages seen with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S”. At the moment, “specific details on the console are kept under wraps”, but the next-gen console “could be used in portable mode, similar to the Nintendo Switch”.

Screen and memory details —

Two sources would suggest that the “console may come with an LCD screen instead of a more premium OLED to keep costs down, especially given the higher storage now required for higher fidelity games.” This would mean that, unlike the Switch (only 32GB on the base model), the Switch 2’s storage unit would be larger. Furthermore, “a slot for cartridges” would be confirmed, proving that Nintendo would not want to abandon the physical medium or adapt to the more standard Blu-ray format. Finally, it is not clear whether the console will include backwards compatibility support, just as we do not know when to expect an announcement. When asked about it, Nintendo predictably preferred not to comment on the indiscretion.