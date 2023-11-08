For a long time there was talk (and we also reported) about an alleged one closed-door conference held during Gamescom 2023 of Cologne starring the new Nintendo console.

Reluctantly, we inform you that this information was officially denied from the Japanese company, which declared that it had not yet shown the new console.

The statement was made by the president of the company Shuntaro Furukawa during a meeting to evaluate the sales data: the president declared that all the rumors regarding the “secret” presentation of the console during the 2022 or 2023 fairs are to be considered false.

A real shame given that the leak had reported, among many things, that Nintendo had also shown it together with the console a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Precisely in these hours the Zelda saga is back on the crest of the wave: Nintendo, overnight, did it a truly sensational announcement for all fans, declaring that they are working on a live action film of Link’s adventures.

At the moment, therefore, all our assessments regarding the possible announcement and launch period of the new console from Nintendo: Simply put, we just have to wait.