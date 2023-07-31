The VGC newspaper – which has repeatedly shared correct reports – has revealed that i development kits for the Nintendo’s next console they have already been delivered to the company’s main partner studios and the launch of the Nintendo Switch successor is scheduled for next year. There are currently no images of the new platform or dev kits (the cover image is an unofficial concept design).

According to several people familiar with Nintendo’s plans, the company is likely to release the new hardware in the second half of 2024to ensure they had ample stock available at launch and avoid a similar situation to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which were in extremely low supply.

In terms of hardware, the people VGC spoke to indicated that the next-gen console will be able to be used in portable mode, such as Nintendo Switch. Two sources VGC spoke to suggested the console could launch with an LCD screen, instead of the more premium OLED, in order to cut costs, especially given the increased storage needed for high-fidelity games.

Like its predecessor, the new Nintendo console will also accept physical games via a cartridge slot, according to sources. Other details, such as backwards compatibility support for Switch games (physical and digital), are still unclear.

Nintendo has not yet commented on this report, at the time of writing.