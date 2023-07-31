The VGC newspaper – which has repeatedly shared correct reports – has revealed that i development kits for the Nintendo’s next console they have already been delivered to the company’s main partner studios and the launch of the Nintendo Switch successor is scheduled for next year. There are currently no images of the new platform or dev kits (the cover image is an unofficial concept design).
According to several people familiar with Nintendo’s plans, the company is likely to release the new hardware in the second half of 2024to ensure they had ample stock available at launch and avoid a similar situation to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which were in extremely low supply.
In terms of hardware, the people VGC spoke to indicated that the next-gen console will be able to be used in portable mode, such as Nintendo Switch. Two sources VGC spoke to suggested the console could launch with an LCD screen, instead of the more premium OLED, in order to cut costs, especially given the increased storage needed for high-fidelity games.
Like its predecessor, the new Nintendo console will also accept physical games via a cartridge slot, according to sources. Other details, such as backwards compatibility support for Switch games (physical and digital), are still unclear.
Nintendo has not yet commented on this report, at the time of writing.
Nintendo Switch 2: The time has come
Serkan Totoa Tokyo-based industry consultant, told VGC that launching a console in 2024 would make sense for Nintendo.
“In general I would say that, looking at i Nintendo financial data, it seems clear that the time has come to release new hardware in 2024,” he said. expects a drop of 15.9%. The only way to keep these losses from escalating into the next fiscal year is with a new device, and the second half of 2024 looks like a realistic release window to me.”
Christopher Dringhead of B2B games at ReedPop, told VGC that a 2024 release would be in line with Nintendo’s historical trend of releasing “mid-cycle” hardware compared to the PlayStation and Xbox.
“The original Switch released more than three years after PS4 and Xbox One, which proved to be an effective move for Nintendo. If Switch 2 were released in the second half of 2024, it would be almost four years after PS5 and Xbox series X and Sso we would see a similar mid-cycle launch for Nintendo,” he said.
He continued by stating: “The biggest competitor that Nintendo has to face is itself. While its core fans are eager for more hardware, its more family-oriented “casual” fans will need more conviction. For example, what will the next Mario Kart offer that they don’t currently have available with the current one?”
“Nintendo has struggled to move players into previous generationsso how it addresses things like digital libraries, the Nintendo Account and even backwards compatibility could prove crucial to the next console’s departure.”
