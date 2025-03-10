We are less than a month after the expected Switch 2 presentation eventin which they will finally be revealed the price and the launch date of the new Nintendo console. It will also be an opportunity to learn more details about the hardware And the characteristics, but the recent publication by the official documentation has allowed us to look out under the carpet to discover some of the novelties that will allow players to enjoy new functionalities and higher performance.

News in the hardware of switch 2

It is already known that the new Switch 2 will have a larger screen than the previous generation, will have controls Joy-with redesigned with magnetic coupling and release And without the old problem of Driftingand presume a Docking Station Improved, with probable support for up to 4K when connected to the living room screen. During the weekend, files were discovered in the FCC archives, the American telecommunications control agency, which always acts as a prelude to launch a new product. Thus it was possible to discover some additional details about the console, such as the presence of two USB USB ports For load, but also for simultaneous connection to possible accessories. As for the wireless connection, there is a change of the Wi-Fi 5 module to the Wi-Fi 6 module for greater stability and speed, although it seems that the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and not the fastest 6 GHz.

X content This content can be viewed on the site it Originates From.

It is worth remembering that the current upper standard is Wi-Fi 7, which can be found in the PS5 Pro, while the Xbox Series X and S of Microsoft are stagnant in Wi-Fi 5. The choice of Nintendo is not surprising, since the Japanese company rarely uses latest generation components, among other things so as not to load the final cost too much. Finally, There will also be the NFC modulewhich almost certainly means a continuation of the connection speech with the amiibo or accessories that can be paired by touching them, again, with the proper control.

The appointment is April 2

That’s right, it remains Wait for April 2date on which Switch 2 will be presented definitively, revealing the hardware complete, the launch date in global markets and, most importantly, the sale price to the public.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.