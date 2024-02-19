That of the new console of the big N (which fans call Nintendo Switch 2) is probably the most awaited announcement by gamers for 2024 but, according to recent rumors, the console could take another year before arriving on the market.

These which, for the moment, are nothing more than rumors, have however brought serious consequences in Nintendo's daily newspaper: the financiers also want the new console and the market is on their side.

According to what was reported by the Bloomberg website, Nintendo's shares on the Tokyo stock exchange suffered a slight but evident decline: the all-time high was reached a few weeks ago, when the announcement of the new console seemed to be imminent and, now, they have dropped following the spread of recent rumors.

The total value of the single share is dropped by 5.8%, reaching a value of 56 dollars in Yen. In short, the rumors do not remain simple rumors but also have a role in the financial sphere: could this ensure that Nintendo speeds up the process of presenting the new platform?

For a long time, the Switch 2 was considered a console scheduled for release by end of 2024but the new rumors that have started to circulate in the last few hours indicate a probable arrival during the (relatively) distant 2025.



