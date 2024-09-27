Last week something very peculiar happened, as images were leaked of what will possibly be nintendo switch 2a console that will be the new generation for platforms from the creators of Marioand apparently it will not be the big leap in terms of the aesthetic part. However, new news has emerged, which would mean that everything leaked has been nothing more than pure rumors, leaving those illustrations as something that may not serve as much reference.

The insider Nate Drake revealed on the podcast G&T that the prototype of the Switch 2 has undergone several revisions since late 2022, suggesting that leaked images coming from October 2023 may not reflect the console’s final design. This is a positive sign, as it is common for devices to undergo significant changes during their development.

The user also mentions that what the developers currently have in their hands is a development kit that could be “radically different” to the initial leaked prototype. Furthermore, it is expected that Switch 2 Do not leak to avoid hasty assumptions that could raise incorrect expectations among fans.

These types of adjustments in the development of a console are common and allow companies to optimize the product before its official launch, guaranteeing a better experience for end users.

For now nintendo he hasn’t said anything Switch 2we will have to wait to see if there is anything about it before the end of the year.

Via: Famiboards

Author’s note: I already said that Nintendo would have to think of something innovative and not settle for being continuous. I hope they say something soon, the speculation is tired.