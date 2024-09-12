Swisscom-Vodafone: Italian antitrust opens investigation

The Italian antitrust authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) has initiated an in-depth investigation (Phase II) into the acquisition of Vodafone Italia by Swisscom under Italian merger control regulations. Swisscom announced. “Phase II investigations are not unusual in the telecommunications sector. Swisscom believes that the operation does not harm competitiveness. We will continue to work closely and constructively with the Italian antitrust authority to obtain a timely clearance. Swisscom will inform appropriately as soon as there are significant developments”, the statement reads.

Overall, the acquisition of Vodafone Italy “proceeds in accordance with the pre-established timeframes”. Swisscom secured the financing of the purchase price of EUR 8 billion in May 2024. In addition, it received the unconditional green light from both the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers (golden power legislation) and the Swiss Competition Commission. Swisscom confirms that it aims to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2025.