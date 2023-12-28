AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/28/2023 – 19:47

The Swiss will vote for or against the import of foie gras and animal skins, after an animal protection association managed to gather enough signatures this Thursday (28) to organize a vote.

The Swiss Animal Alliance, which initiated this campaign, managed to collect 106,448 signatures against the import of duck or goose liver and 116,140 against the entry of animal skins. To organize a referendum at national level, 100,000 signatures are needed.

“Gavage”, the technique of force-feeding ducks and geese through tubes to make their livers grow, is banned in Switzerland. But the import of products that use this technique is permitted.

The initiative wants to constitutionally prohibit the import of this product. Switzerland imports 200 tons of foie gras annually, reports the organization. “Every year, 400,000 ducks and 12,000 geese are killed to respond specifically to the demand in our country,” he states.

“It is hypocritical to prohibit Swiss poultry farmers from producing foie gras under penalty of sanctions and, at the same time, authorize imports of this product”, adds the alliance.

Almost all European countries ban tube feeding of geese and ducks, with the exception of France, Hungary and Bulgaria.

The organization's second proposal seeks to ban the import of products made from animal skins “manufactured under cruel conditions towards animals”.

In mid-September, Switzerland's parliament and federal government rejected a ban on foie gras imports.

Deputies argued that a ban could generate shopping tourism in France, to the detriment of Swiss companies.

Switzerland, which has a system of direct democracy, usually organizes popular consultations on a variety of topics.