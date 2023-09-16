He couldn’t stand that lobster being sentenced to death. Contained in the aquarium of the Gente di Mare restaurant in Golfo Aranci in Sardinia she was ready to be cooked at the request of the first casual customer but a woman decided to make an altruistic gesture to the amazement of the customers of the restaurant on the seafront of the Gallura town. The tourist, coming from Switzerland and on holiday in Gallura with her husband, decided to buy it last Thursday and immediately afterwards release it into the sea.

Before the first incredulous and then excited eyes of the restaurant owners, Antonio and Gianluca Fasolino, the woman gently caressed the animal and then threw it into the sea. “She was very happy, she wanted to make a good gesture,” Antonio Fasolino told Ansa.

About a kilo is the weight of the lobster that the tourist paid dearly and without batting an eyelid, to then give her back her freedom immortalized by her husband’s cell phone who, happy like her, resumed the “heroic” gesture. The news which appeared in the regional newspaper La Nuova Sardegna went around the web and there was no shortage of comments for and against the tourist’s gesture.