Stock market, here's what to invest in: diversify assets to combat unforeseen events and market uncertainties

The week of central banks coincided with the greatest weekly progress of the American index, corroborated by the words of Powell on possible cuts of three quarters of a point between now and the end of the year. Also the Nasdaq achieved an increase of almost three percent in the same week, for the technology index it was the best performance since last December.

The decision of Fed to extend the pause was widely expected but it was the explicit frankness of Powell's words that accelerated the movement of the price lists in a general context marked by optimism. Powell's words were echoed by those of Andrew Bailey who, in an interview with Financial Timesconfirmed the reasonableness of the expectations of a significant reduction in the cost of money.

Central bankers are growing in their confidence in the fight against inflation without having to pay too high a price in terms of unemployment and economic slowdown. Some are starting to talk about “immaculate disinflation”, the condition in which inflation returns towards 2% without painful increases in unemployment, as instead happened in the early 1980s. In the central banks week the surprises came from Bank of Japan and from Swiss National Bank.

In Tokyo, the Central Bank Board expressed a historic vote, the last central bank in the world with negative rates has decided to end ultra-expansionary monetary policy, for the first time since 2007 the cost of money increasedthe reference rate was brought to a range between zero and 0.1% from the previous minus 0.1%.

The decision should mark the end of the long period of deflationcompanies salaries increase and pass the costs on to consumers. The index Nikkei 225 reacted favorably, traders are betting that official rates will not rise sharply.

Also there Swiss National Bank surprised the markets but with a move of the opposite sign. Last Thursday, the bank's board cut the key rate by a quarter of a point, believing that inflation at 1.2%, the lowest level in two and a half years, no longer constitutes cause for alarm.

Trusting that in the coming months the path traced by the Swiss National Bank will be followed by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, I S&P 500The FTSE 100The Dax and the other European indices compete for records.

The run of the stock markets has been uninterrupted since October but doubts and anxieties are growing, questions are being asked about the sustainability of the momentum and if in the United States the economy continues to surprise, in Europe the conditions are very different; the problems compromising Germany's growth model put the Dax's records in a different light from those of the S&P 500.

The price lists seem captured by the prevailing narrative which envisages a linear decline in inflation, a painless slowdown in economic activity, a progressive cut in the cost of money and, above all, favorable prospects for corporate profits. What is needed is a strong leap of faith in the American economy and, significantly, in the healing capabilities of technological innovation applied to productivity.

There liquid assets is still abundant, the prospects of favorable rates, there are those who are unbalanced on the hypothesis of the “no landing” of the American economy. Mohamed El-Erian draws a parallel to the mid-2000s, central banks “could tacitly accept higher inflation of between 2% and 3%,” a condition that should support stocks and growth.

After the implosion of the former Soviet Union, political risk had essentially disappeared from financial markets and was assessed only with reference to investments in emerging countries. Political risk has recurred in recent years, initially in the competition between the United States and China, then dramatically evident with the war in Ukraine.

In these two years we have also seen how political risk affects prices only when its effects directly affect economic quantities. It is therefore not foreseeable whether and how the attack on the Moscow auditorium will be able to change the equation of the markets which, at the moment, are driven above all by the proximity of the interest rate cuts.

The defense against the unexpected consists in broad allocative diversification. The US stock market is supported by earnings prospects and is expensive, investors know that we are in an election year but they also know its vulnerabilities, the slowdown in earnings growth is an indication of this. The advantages of the economy in the United States remain high, the favor to the momentum of the American stock market justified.

The role of portfolio defense can be entrusted to European and Swiss stocks in particular. The valuations of European “large caps” are competitive and the prospect of cuts offers an adequate alternative.

In the bond component, diversification should extend to sources of risk other than rates. High quality government and corporate bonds remain attractive, steady balance sheets and cash flows make them reliable payers.

THE emerging markets will benefit from the loss of interest that could affect the dollar once the Federal Reserve will have started cutting rates. The major sources of uncertainty remain inflation and political risk. The decisions of the committees that govern rates and the evolution of the global geopolitical scenario will determine the direction of the markets in the near future.