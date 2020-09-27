The right-wing conservative SVP wanted to impose a limit on immigration in Switzerland. The citizens prevented that.

BERLIN taz | A clear majority of Swiss voters rejected a restriction on immigration to their country. The one presented by the right-wing conservative “Swiss People’s Party” (SVP) “Limitation Initiative” was rejected by over 61 percent of the electorate after an initial extrapolation.

For the initiative to be successful, it would not only have required an absolute majority of all voters, but also a majority in over half of all 26 cantons and half-cantons. According to the first extrapolation, this majority was not achieved in any canton.

All other parties as well as the business associations, unions and churches in the country had rejected the SVP’s initiative. Their adoption would most likely have meant the end of the seven bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU. In a vote in 2000, the people approved these seven agreements with 67.2 percent.

The agreements give the Swiss economy access to the European market. One of these agreements is the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (FZA). It allows Swiss citizens, under certain conditions, to live, work and study in the EU. The same applies in reverse for EU citizens.

SVP warned of “mass immigration”

A committee founded and financed by the SVP, which is against the free movement of persons, had submitted the limitation initiative with the demand for “moderate immigration”. According to the committee, there is one in Switzerland Mass immigration. This would lead to rising unemployment and endanger the prosperity, freedom and security of Swiss citizens.

In the opinion of the Federal Government of Bern (Federal Council), the bilateral path chosen by Switzerland is the right one. It made it possible to find solutions tailored to the needs of Switzerland and its citizens. The bilateral agreements guaranteed balanced relations with the EU, Switzerland’s most important trading partner. Without these agreements, prosperity and jobs in Switzerland would be at risk.

If the limitation initiative had been accepted, the Federal Council would have had to negotiate the end of free movement with the EU within 12 months, which the EU has so far strictly rejected. If the negotiations had failed, the Bundestag would have had to unilaterally terminate the agreement on the free movement of persons within a further 30 days. In this case, the guillotine clause would apply and all seven bilateral agreements would expire.