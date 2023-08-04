Home page World

From: Dominik Grill

The Wolf M237 made a remarkable journey – with a tragic ending. © Swen Pförtner/dpa/Symbolbild

A wolf from Graubünden covered a record-breaking 1,900 kilometers – only to be shot by a nine-year-old. The boy’s father has since been arrested.

Miskolc – As the German Press Agency (dpa) reports, a wolf who immigrated to Hungary from Switzerland was shot by a nine-year-old child. The father had previously given the boy his hunting gun, for which he had a gun license. The child shot the wolf with this gun.

Wolf covers a record distance – the track is lost in Hungary

The animal with the designation “M237” had already attracted the attention of international animal rights activists last year. Equipped with a GPS transmitter, game wardens from Graubünden were able to track the longest distance traveled by a wolf in Europe. This is reported by the animal welfare association Gruppe Wolf Schweiz (GWS). The journey went over 1900 kilometers to the north-east of Hungary when the signals suddenly disappeared. Authorities eventually found the tracking device thrown into a river near Hidasnemeti. At the same time, the police assumed that the wolf was the victim of an illegal shooting – wolves are also protected in Hungary.

Hungary: Father and other suspects arrested

Even then, the father of the nine-year-old was targeted by the investigations – however, the available evidence was not sufficient for an arrest, it was said. The arrest that has now taken place of the father and the hunting companion to whom he had entrusted his son with his own hunting weapon was based on evidence on which the public prosecutor’s office did not provide any further information. According to a report by the Hungarian state television MTV, the authorities accuse the two men of crimes against nature conservation and endangering minors.

In the meantime, the child’s father and another man who was with the child when he is said to have shot the wolf have been arrested in the northeastern Hungarian city of Nyiregyhaza. The nine-year-old is not of criminal age according to Hungarian law.