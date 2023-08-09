Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 10:36 am

Global losses insured by natural catastrophes reached US$50 billion in the first half of 2023, the second highest figure since 2011, says the Swiss Re Group, a company specializing in global reinsurance. The result is higher than the US$ 48 billion in the same period last year.

According to the company’s report, the main cause of the losses were generalized storms, which hit the US in the first half and represented 68% of all global losses, equivalent to US$ 34 billion.

In a note, Swiss Re’s chief economist, Jérôme Jean Haegeli, says that the tendency is for increasingly extreme weather events to appear, as a result of climate change. “The effects of climate change can already be seen in certain hazards such as heat waves, droughts, floods and extreme precipitation,” he says.

In the first half of 2023, overall economic losses from natural catastrophes totaled $120 billion, compared to $123 billion in the same period a year earlier, 46% above the ten-year average.