D.he former HSV player Vasilije Janjicic claims to have survived his cancer. “I want to start the year 2021 with very nice news. I am proud to say that after 3 months of chemotherapy and 2 operations I have beaten my cancer! ”Janjicic shared on his Instagram account and on the homepage of the Swiss football club FC Zurich.

The Swiss midfielder was under contract with Hamburger SV from 2016 to 2019 before returning to his home club FC Zurich. “I am overjoyed to be healthy again and I am incredibly happy to be back on the pitch soon and finally to play football again,” added Janjicic.

“2020, you lost!”

It is difficult to find “positive words for 2020. It felt like we were all in the same boat and were overshadowed by bad news every day. For me personally it is by far the worst and most difficult year of my life, ”wrote Janjicic.

Janjicic has been playing for FC Zurich again since 2019 Source: picture alliance / KEYSTONE

“Nevertheless, I don’t want to say a lot about this cursed year, except: ‘2020, you lost!’”, Janjicic continues. “I would like to thank everyone and especially my family and friends who supported, accompanied and helped me in this difficult time.”