ZURICH (Reuters) – Offices of the Swiss private bank Pictet were searched and seized in mid-March in connection with a criminal investigation into negotiations with Petrobras, the bank confirmed on Wednesday after information published in the media.

“The OAG (the Attorney General’s Office) confirms that in mid-March it carried out a search of a banking institution in Geneva. This search took place within the framework of an ongoing criminal case, linked to the Petrobras investigation complex, which was opened in December 2021,” federal prosecutors said in an emailed statement.

The Swiss newspaper Le Temps reported earlier about the operation.

A Pictet spokesperson confirmed it was the bank in question.

“For Pictet, this investigation relates to issues that primarily occurred more than a decade ago and as early as 2005,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

Swiss prosecutors have been working for years to identify assets and file lawsuits in relation to a wide-ranging international corruption case linked to Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.

The so-called Operation Car Wash began in 2014 with the arrest of a currency exchanger and turned into the biggest corruption scandal of all time in Brazil, mainly involving Petrobras contracts in which about 200 businessmen, employees and politicians were convicted.

In October, Petrobras said it paid more than $850 million to US authorities as part of a settlement over a corruption investigation into the case.

Other banks, including JPMorgan, Banco do Brasil and Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie, have come under the crosshairs of related international investigations.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; text by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

