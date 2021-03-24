B.ebefore the postman arrives, the doorbell rings in the digital mailbox: in future, customers of Deutsche Post will be able to have the contents of many letters sent to them in advance as an e-mail. According to information from the FAZ, the new service will be launched this Wednesday.

To this end, Swiss Post is expanding an offer that it launched last summer together with the e-mail providers GMX and Web.de. Swiss Post notifies registered customers by email that a letter is on the way. While previously only a photo of the envelope with the address label could be seen, there is now a PDF file with the digital copy of the content.

“Our customers can now receive important messages in two ways: as a legally secure letter and as an e-mail that can be practically archived,” says letter director Tobias Meyer, describing the idea. The service is free. Initially around 35 million users of GMX and Web.de will be able to participate. This means that the service is available to around half of all German Internet users right from the start. To do this, you must register in your e-mail inbox and expressly consent to the processing of your data. The registration only becomes valid when the customer confirms it with a transaction number that is sent to them by post.

Bundle all relevant information digitally

Around 1.2 million private users have now registered for the letter announcement. “That surprised us very positively,” said Jan Oetjen, managing director of GMX and Web.de, which belong to the Internet group United Internet. With the digital copy, customers would now for the first time have the opportunity to digitally bundle all relevant information from companies and authorities and access it anytime and anywhere via their smartphone. “In three years we are expecting a double-digit million number of users,” Oetjen predicted in an interview with the FAZ

Swiss Post does not have to open the letters or scan the content for the digital copies. Companies and authorities that take part in the offer deliver PDF files of their mailings to printing centers. The physical letters are then prepared there, while Swiss Post can use the digital copies for the new service. At the start, fifty large mail-order companies such as Vodafone and Otto will be there, as well as more than ten thousand small and medium-sized companies.

Swiss Post gives you a bonus of one cent for every PDF file you send in. “This way we compensate the senders for the technical effort involved in connecting to our interfaces,” said Klaus Ehrnsperger, Head of Product Management for Letter Communication and E-Post, the FAZ. Swiss Post processes an average of around 55 million letters every day. The group did not want to say how many would be eligible for the new service.

Post promises end-to-end transport encryption

Data protection is a sensitive issue relating to letters and sensitive content such as insurance documents or invoices. Swiss Post and its partner company assure that no one can read. The technical implementation takes place via specially secured interfaces and “highly secure IT infrastructures”. All dispatch routes between the post office and the e-mail inboxes would be protected with end-to-end transport encryption.

Data collection and data processing should only take place in German data centers. The entire chain meets the requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation. The secrecy of letters is also guaranteed for the digital copy. “We discussed the project intensively with the Federal Network Agency and the Federal Data Protection Officer. There are currently no concerns on either side, ”said Ehrnsperger.