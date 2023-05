How did you feel about the content of this article?

Photo: Bigstock

More than 2,200 pedophiles operating over the Internet could be identified in an operation coordinated by Swiss police forces that has lasted for more than a decade under the code name “Ninja Turtle”, according to one of the institutions that participated in the action.

The operation led to arrests in different cantons of Switzerland, but also in Brazil, Croatia, France, Peru, Romania and Spain, detailed in a statement the cantonal police of Aargau, in the north of the country, one of the main responsible for the operation.

The identified criminals operated under pseudonyms on the network and exchanged illegal pornographic content, and were initially detected by the Swiss federal police in 2012 through one of the distributors in Aargau, which used precisely the pseudonym Ninja Turtle.

The exchanges were carried out through a digital platform called GigaTribe, which allows it to operate in complete anonymity.

After three years of investigation, the Aargau police were able to identify Ninja Turtle – a German citizen who was then 62 years old and already convicted – but kept this virtual profile to carry out covert operations to locate other suspects.

“Those identified are not only people who consumed child pornography, but also child abusers”, highlights the police statement, which stresses the need to maintain international cooperation between security forces in the fight against these crimes.