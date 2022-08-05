A morbid discovery is currently puzzling the Valais cantonal police. A body was found on a glacier – but it was already skeletonized. who is the dead

Canton of Valais – It must have been a shocking moment: As has now become known, a skeletonized body was found in the Swiss Alps last week (week 30). The Valais cantonal police are investigating.

Switzerland: Skeleton found on glacier in canton of Valais – identification efforts underway

The body was found on the Stockji Glacier. This is part of the Swiss Alps and is not far from the French borders near the Matterhorn. The canton of Valais police are responsible for investigating the discovered human skeleton.

The Swiss daily newspaper Le Newliste had already reported on the find, but confirmation by the Valais cantonal police was still pending. On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, she shared how View reported at the request of the news agency Keystone SDA now that the report is correct.

Because the coroner’s remains are present autopsy, no further details were disclosed. However, it cannot be ruled out that the person died a long time ago and has now appeared through the ice that was melting as part of global warming. The identity could not be clarified so far. (askl)