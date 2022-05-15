By John Revell

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss voters on Sunday approved a proposal for global TV streaming services such as Netflix Inc, Amazon and Disney to invest part of their Swiss-generated revenues in the production of domestic films.

Just over 58% of voters voted in favor of the proposal, according to the final result, in one of three national polls held under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

Switzerland will become the latest European country to introduce measures to support local TV and film production and boost locally produced content.

“This result highlights the cultural importance of Swiss filmmaking,” Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset told a news conference on Sunday.

In the binding referendum on what is being called “Lex Netflix”, international streaming services must invest 4% of the revenue they earn in Switzerland in producing local films.