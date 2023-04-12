Although the upper house of parliament approved the measures retroactively earlier in the day, the House of Representatives rejected them for the second time, having already voted against them on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives voted, in an unusual consensus between left and right, by 102-71 to reject government guarantees authorized last month of 100 billion Swiss francs (about $110 billion) to help bail out Credit Suisse, and 9 billion francs to help UBS. To bear any losses incurred in the process of acquiring Credit Suisse.

The vote took place as part of a three-day special parliamentary session that opened on Tuesday to discuss the long-running problems at Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank that has been a pillar of Swiss finance, and a plan to bail it out of a financial crisis, a collapse that could have caused it. Major repercussions for the global financial system.

The vote was, above all, a rebuke to the executive as Switzerland prepares for crucial legislative elections this fall.

The decision, issued just after midnight, was largely symbolic because a parliamentary committee had already signed off on the bailout, which included guarantees from the SNB – not parliament.

Swiss authorities intervened to coordinate the merger of two major banks in Switzerland, with the collapse of Credit Suisse shares last month and customers withdrawing their money, after the failure of two US banks raised their fears.