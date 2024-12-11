He Swiss Parliament has given the green light to the law to make it illegal to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) for five years in retaliation for the attacks by Palestinian militias on October 7, 2023 against Israeli territory, which left nearly 1,200 dead and 240 hostages.

The legislation was approved in the National Council this Wednesday with 168 votes in favor against six against the Greens after the approval of the Council of States, the Upper House, as reported in a statement by the Swiss Parliament. At the moment, only the jihadist groups Al Qaeda and the Islamic State are banned by law in the country. The Swiss Parliament has the option to extend the five-year ban through an ordinary legislative procedure.

Last September, the Government approved a bill to outlaw Hamas and groups “that serve as cover” considering that they are “terrorist organizations”, a measure that they defended to reinforce the country’s security.

The Swiss Executive determined at the end of November that does not have the power to outlaw the Lebanese Shiite militia party Hezbollah after two commissions argued that the group should be banned from the country for positioning itself as an ally of Hamas.

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, congratulated Switzerland on Wednesday for the measure and highlighted in a message published on the social network a necessary step in the free world’s fight against terrorism“. “I call on other countries in the international community to adopt similar measures. Only together can we fight hatred and violence, as well as guarantee stability and security,” Danon concluded.