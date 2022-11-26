Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Split

Economy Minister Robert Habeck meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Kasim al-Abdullah Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Trade and Industry. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The debate about the “One Love” armband at the World Cup in Qatar continues. Criticism of the behavior of German politicians is now coming from Switzerland.

Berlin — The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is not even a week old and has already had several excitements. First and foremost is the debate about the ban on the “One Love” armband by the world association FIFA. A number of nations — including Germany — had planned to wear them at the Games to send a signal of equality and tolerance. After the ban, various voices from the German political landscape also came forward and criticized FIFA’s decision. Recommendations for action were also given to the national players.

“One Love” bandage: moderator teases Habeck – in the spring he was still “begging for gas”

Criticism of the handling of the debate is now coming from a neighboring German country. The Swiss moderator Andreas Böni from Blick TV could not understand the criticism of the Germans at the DFB. “If you threaten FIFA, you have no chance as a federation. We at Blick, for example, have criticized FIFA for this, but never the Swiss association. Shooting at your own team just before a tournament makes little sense,” said the Swiss.

DFB captain Manuel Neuer wears the “One Love” captain’s armband in a preparatory game for the World Cup. © Christian Charisius/dpa

However, Böni was particularly bothered by the reaction of German politicians and primarily targeted Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). “Who happily travels to Qatar in the spring and begs for gas and then in the fall he says: Manuel Neuer, it would be good if he wore the captain’s armband,” the moderator explained. “For me, that’s double standards at their finest,” Bönis concludes.

Double standards accusation against Habeck: Economics Minister advised Neuer to wear the “One Love” bandage

Habeck had said on Tuesday evening on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF with a view to Manuel Neuer and the “One Love” bandage: “I would let it matter, it would be a moderate protest”.

Fan flight at the World Cup opening game: the best pictures of the half-empty Qatar stadium View photo gallery

In March of this year, Habeck traveled to Qatar independently of the World Cup to negotiate gas supplies for Germany in view of the Ukraine war. A picture of the handshake with the Qatari Minister of Trade and Industry, with Habeck making a kind of bow, went through the media landscape. At the end of October, however, there were still no gas deliveries from Qatar.

“One Love” debate: Interior Minister Faeser sets an example in the stadium

Habeck’s cabinet colleague Nancy Faeser was also actively involved in the “One Love” debate. The interior minister wore a “One Love” bandage in the stands during the group game between Germany and Japan.

In the game, moderator Böni finally found praise for Germany. However, not for the SPD politician, but for the gesture of the German team before the game. For the team photo, all the German players had demonstratively kept their mouths shut to protest against FIFA’s bans: “For me, that was the best PR campaign of the World Cup,” said the Swiss. (fd)