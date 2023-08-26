The Swiss Patrol, the formation of Air Force fighters used for aerobatic flights, has introduced the use of ecological fuel in its presentations in order to reduce its emissions, the Ministry of Defense reported on August 25.

The first air presentation in which this fuel will be used will be the first weekend of September on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Zurich International Airport and F-5 Tiger aircraft will participate in it.

According to the ministry, the air forces have tested the fuel in recent months and resolved logistical problems that arose.

10% of the fuel tank will be filled with sustainable fuel, produced through a certified process from organic waste, such as animal fats and used cooking oils, which, by containing less sulfur and aromatic compounds, avoid more than 80% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

At this initial stage, the remaining 90% of the tank will be kerosene, which together will serve to reduce emissions by 8%, the Army said.

The ships have not required any technical adaptation to start using organic fuel, but due to the fact that the supply of this product is still limited worldwide, its proportion in all military aircraft is expected to increase in stages, until it reaches 10% in 2030.

This measure is part of the Ministry of Defense’s plan to reduce its CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030, compared to 2001, based on the targets set by the federal government.

EFE

