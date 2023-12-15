The Swiss media and newspapers praised the final outcome of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), embodied in the historic “UAE Agreement”, highlighting the international reactions that welcomed and praised the agreement, noting the success of the “UAE Presidency” in managing the conference and the discussions and dialogues it witnessed that led to the results that were described as historic.

The French newspaper (Tribune de Genève) published in Geneva, quoting the Swiss News Agency, said: “The climate summit concluded in Expo City Dubai with a decision described as historic aimed at gradually ending dependence on fossil fuels, as the participating countries unanimously agreed to a resolution calling for a gradual transition towards… Abandoning fossil fuels, as the decision sparked a wave of prolonged, warm applause.

She pointed out that the resolution prepared by the United Arab Emirates was adopted at the opening of the closing plenary session, where the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the COP28 Conference, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, said, “This is a historic decision to accelerate climate action.”

The newspaper also highlighted his indication that there was wording on fossil fuels in the final agreement for the first time, and that everyone should be proud of this historic success, just as the United Arab Emirates is proud of its role in achieving this. The Swiss newspaper reported that European Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra welcomed the “settlement” before entering the plenary session in Dubai, and quoted him as saying that the world is taking a very important step to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

For its part, the French newspaper Le Tune, published in Switzerland, said that after a long night of negotiations at COP28, the agreement for a gradual transition away from fossil fuels was accepted. The newspaper explained that the agreement was quickly welcomed by the UAE presidency of the conference, the United States, France, and the Netherlands. The United Nations also called for moving forward with the energy transition. The newspaper also highlighted the positive reactions of the American climate envoy, John Kerry, the French Minister of Energy, Agnes Panier, and officials in other countries. Several more.