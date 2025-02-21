Swiss Life probes its entry into the air rescue group Eliance. The investment group is analyzing the taking of a participation of the capital of the Spanish company in which the National Fund also participates Buena Vista Equity Partners (formerly Ged Capital) and the British RIVENROK CAPITAL. The negotiations suggest that the new shareholder would have a majority position and occur while the company also reviews its indebtedness in the absence of renewal of some contracts with the Administration, according to different sources consulted by ‘ELECONONOMISTA.es’.

The helicopter company in segments such as fire fighting, urgent health transport and bailouts will therefore open capital to an institutional investor for the third time in its history. The first to do so was Ged. The specialized risk capital firm in the average market segment directed by Enrique Centelles, landed in 2018 and today has a share close to 25%; The second was Riverrockin 2022 with 43% of the participation. The third of the participants in capital is society Himilcon Investmentlinked to businessman Luis Miñano. Buena Vista did not comment when asked.

The operation would mean the second of Swiss Life in Spain in less than two months. The Swiss group, which did not answer at the close of this article, bought 40% of the 40% of the Highway group Itínere infrastructure in the Dutch Fund APG. He did it through the Global Infrastructure vehicle Opportunities IV SCSP, which signed its first operation. Swiss Life too Figure in the pools to bid on the part of Globalvia.

Born in 2015 of the Union of Taf Helicòpters and Coyote Air and initially baptized as Habock Aviation Group, Eliance is reviewing its financial situation in recent months with a view to refinancing. The company had mandated to the investment bank Lazard After the General Directorate of the Group prepared a treasury plan that contemplated flotat divestments approved by the Board of Directors, among other necessary measures.

The company tries to digest its international expansion that has taken via purchases. The most significant operation was the acquisition of Lto Italian Elifriulia, based at Trieste Airport. This integration was part of the company’s strategic plan, which was going to gain size in different markets and increase the number of aircraft (currently has 90 operational means and 76 bases, according to the public information of the company).

The latest accounts available in the Mercantile registration referred to the year 2023 they mark that the exercise was “consolidation” in the national and international market and the group had to dedicate “its efforts during the year to the improvement of the contractual conditions of those contracts that it was played renewing, increasing in many cases the income derived from the provision of these services and consequently their profitability. ” The net amount of the business figure improved slightly to 70 million, although the company closed in losses.

Complex sector

Air rescue companies aroused the interest of private capital funds for their business, as proved, In addition to the aforementioned case of Ged and Rivenrock in Eliancethe bet of ANCALA PARTNERS for Babcock emergency services for 136 million euros. Currently, complicated moments live for the mismatches in the contracts they have with the administration, many of them not profitable.

Another reference firm in the sector, Pegasus Aviation Group, historically known as FAASA, negotiate with financial entities a new payment calendar. “The work we are doing with financial entities and other financial suppliers is the usual of our business, which is characterized by being very intensive in capital investment,” said a spokeswoman for Pegasus to this medium.