The Swiss people have decided through a referendum that the country may no longer emit CO2 in 2050. A new law must stop the rapid melting of the Alpine glaciers. Greenpeace Switzerland is delighted: ,,Yes, wir haben es schafft!”

The law to completely reduce CO2 emissions had already been passed by the Swiss parliament. The country is horrified to see how the glaciers are melting at a rapid pace. Last year, research showed that 3 cubic kilometers had been lost. That is 6 percent of the total volume. The leading Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss then called this “simply unbelievable”. And: “It is not possible to slow down the melting in the short term.” Between 2001 and 2022, glaciers will have lost a third of their volume. If this continues, the United Nations recently reported, the Alps will lose about 80 percent of their ice by 2100.

Higher prices

The referendum to approve the law was requested by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP). She is afraid that reducing CO2 emissions will lead to sharply higher energy prices, while according to her the measure has ‘no impact’ on the climate. The SVP gathered enough signatures for a plebiscite, but now has to swallow a defeat. Nearly 60 percent of Swiss people voted in favor of the new law. See also Plane catches fire in Miami after landing gear failure; see the video In the coming years, Switzerland will begin to reduce its dependence on oil and gas. And that means quite a lot, because the country gets everything it needs in terms of fossil fuels from abroad, including from Russia. It was also one of the slogans from the Yes campaign: “Yes to the Climate Law, Swiss power instead of Putin oil.” Instead, there is a strong focus on sustainable energy (wind and solar). EUR 2 billion will also be made available for the replacement of polluting heating systems. 1.2 billion has been earmarked for ‘green innovation’ by companies.

‘Very happy’

'Very happy'

Greenpeace Switzerland made an important contribution to the Yes campaign. 'Yes, wir haben es schafft', the environmental organization writes on its website: 'We did it!' Spokesman Mathias Schlegel says they are 'very happy'. "We have worked hard for this. And that majority of almost 60 percent is very large. But maybe we shouldn't be too enthusiastic either: this is simply in line with agreements of the Paris climate agreement. It is important not to stop here."

In Switzerland, almost all measures fall on the shoulders of the citizens. There are hardly any major polluting industries that can play a significant role in CO2 emissions. “It is mainly the production of heat energy in households that needs to be addressed,” says Schlegel. “We have to replace almost all heating systems. Two thirds of the Swiss rent their house, and the big landlords generally don’t think about the environment, but about money. Subsidies are now available for that.”

Diesel SUVs

We are a rich country, so there are a lot of diesel SUVs driving around here Mathias Schlegel The Swiss People’s Party SVP was against the new Climate Law: it fears higher fuel prices. © ANP/EPA

A lot will therefore be invested in solar and wind energy. One of the plans is to build large solar parks in the Alps. Greenpeace is not keen on that. "We prefer to have them on the roofs of existing buildings. The mountains are too fragile." One option that is still open is tackling mobility. Or in other words: the Swiss fleet. "We have the most polluting cars in Europe," says Schlegel. "We are a rich country, so there are a lot of diesel SUVs driving around here. Unfortunately, that is not yet on the agenda."



