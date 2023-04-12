The Swiss National Council, the lower house of parliament, voted against the financial guarantees from the rescue package for the bank Credit Suisse on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. With this, the parliamentarians symbolically expressed their dissatisfaction with the way in which the Swiss government has acted in the rescue, because it does not look like everything will be reversed.
