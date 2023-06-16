Zurich. The Swiss hotel industry is committed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to alleviate its persistent lack of personnel, contrary to other sectors that fear that this tool will eliminate thousands of jobs.

Industry professionals who attended this week’s Hospitality Summit in Zurich are facing a busy summer with a shortage of cooks, receptionists and housekeeping staff.

At one stand, the company Avatarion Technologies exhibits 1.20-meter robots that can greet guests at hotel entrances. One of them uses the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program.

To the question “Where can I order a coffee?”, a robot that was programmed solely to help customers check in or check train and plane schedules, replies: “I’m just a robot, I can’t make a coffee”.

But the second one, which uses ChatGPT, can tell the customer where to buy one.

“Before, machine learning was used” which consists of teaching the robot “the different variants of a question” and “the answer it can give”, he explained to afp Jean-Christophe Gostanian, founder of Avatarion.

“ChatGPT provides a form of intelligence”, which can, for example, allow the robot to explain what “an aloe vera massage” that is part of the hotel’s offer consists of.

He also has a “better understanding of language.” “I can speak to him in French, English, German, Chinese and he will understand,” he said, saying this can help receptionists.

avatars

Gostanian also presents an application that allows you to talk to an avatar using a smartphone or tablet to find out about hotel services, order dinner or book a massage at the spa.

For hoteliers, the data collected by this app can help to better predict customer behavior and expectations over time.

It can help project what time a room is going to be released to better organize housekeeping or to automatically lower the temperature of the room once the guest has left and cut the electric bill, he explained.

According to Christian Laesser, a professor at the University of St-Gallen, despite the high prices paid in Switzerland, “business margins in the sector are very low” and this “limits the possibilities of increasing wages.”

Pierre-André Michoud, who owns a 36-room hotel in Yverdon-les-Bains, said hiring a receptionist costs three times more in Switzerland than in France or Germany.

“But my prices can’t be three times as high,” he explained.

In Switzerland, the unemployment rate was 1.9 percent in May and the hospitality industry is one of the most difficult sectors to find staff.

Claude Meier, director of the Hôtellerie Suisse sector federation, said that this limits hoteliers and, for example, means that “they can only open the terrace at night” since they do not have enough staff in the afternoon.

So he encourages hoteliers to think about “technology solutions at your disposal” for tasks that can be automated, so staff can focus on human relations.

“Ten years from now, technology is going to bring great changes and I am sure that our sector can benefit,” he said.