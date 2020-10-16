They have lost 2% of their volume this year. Swiss glaciers have continued to melt this year at an alarming rate, and snowfall on the largest glacier in the Alps has never been lower, alert a study published Friday October 16, by the Swiss Academy of Sciences.

These figures correspond to the average observed over the last ten years, but are nonetheless “very disturbing”, explained to AFP the author of the report Matthias Huss, in charge of the GLAMOS glacier monitoring network. “These numbers are a little lower than the last three years, when we had extremely high temperatures, but still the glaciers lost a lot of mass”, emphasizes the scientist.

Over the past 60 years, Swiss glaciers have lost as much water as there is in Lake Constance, a 63-kilometer body of water on the Austrian-German-Swiss border, the report insists.

One of the most disturbing measures concerns the Aletsch, the largest glacier in the Alps, which stretches over 82 square kilometers. For a little over a hundred years that the measurements have been made, “this year marks the lowest snowfall ever” recorded, underlines Matthias Huss. Since the turn of the century, he has seen his forehead recede a kilometer.