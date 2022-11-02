Swiss Energy Minister Simonetta Samarruga intends to resign from her post, according to the Swiss newspaper Lotan.

And the Bloomberg news agency quoted the minister as saying that her resignation may be related to her husband’s illness.

It is noteworthy that Samaruga, 62, has been in the Swiss Cabinet since 2010, where she initially held the portfolio of justice and police, before taking the portfolio of environment, transport, energy and communications in 2019.